Geneva: Kashmiri activist raises concern over persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan

Geneva [Switzerland], September 29 : Javed Beigh, a political activist from Jammu and Kashmir, raised concerns about the ongoing persecution of religious and ethnic minorities in Pakistan during an event at the Geneva Press Club.

In his speech, Beigh shed light on the systematic oppression and violent mistreatment of minority communities, including Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians, many of whom belong to marginalised communities.

Beigh also provided historical context to these abuses, noting that since Pakistan's inception in 1947, the country has witnessed widespread and institutionalised discrimination against its minority populations.

"These communities continue to face atrocities at the hands of religious extremist groups, and the Pakistani state remains either silent or complicit in these violations," Beigh stated.

The activist detailed the range of human rights violations faced by minorities in Pakistan. Hindus and Sikhs, in particular, endure forced conversions, abductions, and targeted killings. Young girls from these communities are often forcibly married and converted to Islam, while their families face immense pressure to migrate, often seeking refuge in India.

Beigh also highlighted the desecration of Hindu temples, pointing out that thousands have been destroyed since 1947, with no accountability for those responsible.

Expressing deep concern, Beigh emphasised the dramatic decline in Pakistan's Hindu population, which has shrunk from over 15 per cent at the time of partition to less than 2 per cent today.

He also condemned Pakistan's educational curricula, which promote intolerance towards Hindus, fostering a culture of exclusion and suspicion.

Christians, who represent around 1.6 per cent of Pakistan's population, face similar challenges.

Beigh noted that many Christians had converted from Dalit backgrounds before partition, seeking to escape caste-based oppression, only to continue facing both religious persecution and caste discrimination in Pakistan. Pakistan's controversial blasphemy laws, frequently used to target Christians, were another focal point of Beigh's speech.

"Pakistan's nationalist identity, framed in opposition to a perceived 'Hindu India,' has worsened the plight of religious minorities," Beigh explained. He argued that this narrative not only exacerbates religious persecution but also fosters cultural and political discrimination against Hindus, who are often unfairly seen as agents of India.

Beigh called on the international community to intervene, stressing that Pakistan's treatment of its minorities demands urgent attention.

He urged the UNHRC to press Pakistan to uphold its commitments to protect all citizens, regardless of their religious background, as part of its international human rights obligations. Beigh also emphasised the important role the Indian diaspora can play in advocating for the protection of marginalised groups in Pakistan.

"The world must take a stand to ensure that Pakistan is held accountable for its human rights violations. This is not just about safeguarding human dignity but also ensuring that the values of tolerance and pluralism are respected globally," Beigh concluded.

His address comes as international scrutiny over Pakistan's human rights record, particularly regarding its treatment of minority communities, continues to grow.

