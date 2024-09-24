Geneva: Pashtuns organise massive anti-pakistan protest, conference to highlight atrocities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Geneva [Switzerland], September 24 : The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Europe held a significant protest and international conference titled "Pashtun Nation: Challenges, Opportunities, and the Pashtun Grand Jirga in Pakistan" on Monday, coinciding with the 57th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland.

The conference brought together prominent PTM leaders and activists, diplomats, international observers, human rights defenders, journalists, and leaders of other oppressed groups from Pakistan, many of whom have firsthand experience with the human rights situation in the country.

Pashtun Tahafuz Movement informed the international community how the state of Pakistan is trying to silence the Pashtuns through atrocities in the Pashtun belt. The conference emphasized that effective measures should be taken at the global level to immediately stop these abuses. At the Geneva conference, the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement also informed the international community about the Pashtun National Court/Jirga to be held on October 11, which will be an important milestone for the restoration of Pashtun rights and justice.

During the event, these experts and analysts delved into the ongoing human rights abuses in Pakistan, focusing on enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions, and torture.

The discussions explored strategies to confront these challenges and secure a better future for the Pashtun ethnic minority in Pakistan, including the possibility of exercising their right to self-determination.

