Geneva: Rajasthan NGO calls for global focus on education for peace at UNHRC

Geneva [Switzerland], September 18 : During the 57th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Hansraj Singh of Rajasthan, Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan, emphasised the critical role of education in fostering peace and tolerance.

Singh highlighted that every child deserves an education that not only provides knowledge but also nurtures empathy, respect, and understanding.

He stressed that in a world increasingly divided by conflict, prioritising education for peace is essential.

The NGO's initiatives aim to promote these values among children in rural and underserved communities, focusing on dialogue, mutual respect, and non-violence.

Singh praised India's efforts, including the Samagra Shiksha initiative and the work of Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, in advancing education as a means to combat child exploitation and build a more peaceful world.

Singh urged the United Nations to integrate education for peace and tolerance into global educational systems, establishing a universal standard that upholds these values in every child's education.

