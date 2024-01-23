Geneva: World Uyghur Congress protest outside UNHRC against human rights violation by China

Geneva [Switzerland], January 23 : Various organisations led by the World Uyghur Congress held a poster campaign in Geneva on Monday against the human rights violations being committed by China.

The protest was organised at the Broken Chair Square, opposite the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.

In addition to the WUC, people from different communities, including Falungong, Tibetans, Hong Kongers, and Mongolians, participated in the protest.

The event is being held to draw the attention of global community and member states to articulate these issues during China's Universal Periodic Review (UPR) session in the UNHRC today.

Around 150 people participated in the protest. However, if not for the inclement weather, the participation would have been higher.

Meanwhile, a World Uyghur Congress delegation is in Geneva to attend China's fourth cycle Universal Periodic Review

"The World Uyghur Congress Delegation is in Geneva this week to attend China's 4th cycle #UPR. Take Action Against China's Genocide of #Uyghurs and join the WUC tomorrow from 10:30 am - 1:30 pm in front of the UN to protest against 's genocidal policies," the World Uyghur Congress posted on X.

