Georgia lifts more COVID-19 restrictions

Georgia on Tuesday announced further ease of restrictions on COVID-19 amid the stabilizing of the pandemic situation in the country.

Georgia's Interagency Coordination Council announced Tuesday that wearing a face mask in outdoor spaces will no longer be mandatory across the country starting March 28.

Several other changes are also introduced, including lifting of quantitative restrictions on public catering facilities and social events, termination of remote working, and scrapping of mandatory self-isolation for Georgian citizens who are returning to the country without PCR test results, according to the Interagency Coordination Council, which is responsible for the prevention and control of the COVID-19 in the country.

Health Minister Zurab Azarashvili said at a briefing earlier Tuesday that due to the positive trend, he believed the pandemic is coming to an end.

Georgia registered 1,053 new COVID-19 cases, 2,067 recoveries, and seven deaths in the past 24 hours. (ANI/Xinhua)

