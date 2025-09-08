Georgia Shooting: 2 Killed, One Injured at Best Buy in Augusta

At least two people were killed and one was injured during a shooting reported at the Best Buy in Augusta, Georgia on Sunday evening, September 7, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred at around 6.12 pm on Sunday, on Walton Way Extension, which appears to be a public domestic dispute.

After receiving information, the law enforcement team rushed to the spot and located two people injured with gunshots. Later, they were pronounced dead due to their serious injuries by the Richmond County Coroner’s Office. However, the third victim is said to be stable and receiving treatment at the medical facility.

“Based on witness statements and camera evidence, investigators have determined this was a domestic-related incident. Currently, there is no known threat to the public,” said Lewis Blanchard, a chief at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. As per witnesses, the firing took place at the parking area of Best Buy.