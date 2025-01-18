Georgia's prime minister vows to deepen strategic ties with Azerbaijan

Baku, Jan 18 Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze visited Baku for official talks, marking his first foreign trip after being reappointed to office, and focusing on enhancing the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

During the trip, Kobakhidze met with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov on Friday and participated in a session of the joint intergovernmental commission, which included delegations from both countries, Xinhua news agency reported quoting AZERTAC news agency.

The discussions revolved around bolstering trade and economic ties, and expanding cooperation in the energy and transportation sectors. Asadov congratulated Kobakhidze on his reappointment and the formation of a new Georgian government, underscoring that strengthening relations with Georgia is a key priority for Azerbaijan's foreign policy.

Several agreements were signed during the visit, including memorandums of cooperation in consular and transport matters. The leaders also visited a site in Baku designated for the construction of a new Georgian embassy.

Later, Kobakhidze met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Speaking at a joint press conference, Kobakhidze emphasised that Azerbaijan is one of Georgia's top five trade partners and expressed his commitment to furthering trade relations. "Azerbaijan and Georgia serve as a bridge connecting Europe with Asia, and we must fully capitalise on this potential," he stated.

Aliyev highlighted the significance of regional communication projects, particularly the Middle Corridor initiative. "This project spans a wide geography, with Georgia and Azerbaijan playing a crucial role in connecting Europe and Asia," he said.

Aliyev also addressed energy cooperation, noting the success of joint oil and gas projects. "These initiatives contribute to the energy security of many countries. Azerbaijan exports natural gas to 11 countries via Georgia, and these volumes continue to grow," he added.

The day concluded with an extended meeting between the two leaders during a luncheon, after which Kobakhidze returned to Tbilisi.

