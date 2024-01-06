Gerard Butler to play his ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ character again in live-action remake

Los Angeles, Jan 6 Actor Gerard Butler is set to reprise his role as the burly Viking leader Stoick in the live-action remake of the animated movie ‘How to Train Your Dragon’.

He's the first legacy cast member to make the jump, which will reteam him with Dean DeBlois, who returns to write, direct and produce the newest entry in the popular franchise, reports Entertainment Weekly.

Joining Butler are previously announced stars Mason Thames and Nico Parker, who will star as Hiccup and Astrid. Further casting has yet to be revealed.

As per Entertainment Weekly, the live-action adaptation will be "rooted in stories that are as sweeping as they are intimate" and will "draw audiences deep into DreamWorks Animation's imaginative lore.”

The first film in the animated franchise was released in 2010, and captivated audiences with the unlikely friendship of an adolescent Viking named Hiccup (voiced by Jay Baruchel) and a fearsome Night Fury dragon named Toothless and their wild adventures together. Sequels ‘How to Train Your Dragon 2’ and ‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ followed in 2014 and 2019. To date the franchise has earned more than $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office and garnered four Academy Award nominations.

The films are based on the best-selling books by Cressida Cowell. The live-action ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ is slated to hit theatres on June 13, 2025.

