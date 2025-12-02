German Chancellor Merz voices against 'dictated peace' over Ukraine

Berlin, Dec 2 German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Germany stands against any "dictated peace" over the heads of Ukraine.

Merz made the remarks on Monday during a joint press conference with visiting Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Berlin, Xinhua news agecny reported.

"No decision about Ukraine and Europe without Ukrainians and without Europeans," Merz said during the press conference, adding that Germany and its allies aim to continue supporting Ukraine and bring Moscow to the negotiating table.

Merz noted that recent discussions in Geneva had led to initial progress toward a peace plan, adding that Germany is in constant contact with Ukraine and the United States at the level of advisors.

Tusk also voiced support for Ukraine, noting efforts by Poland and Germany to jointly strengthen the security of Europe.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics said on Monday that Europe must also be at the negotiating table, commenting on a possible peace agreement in Ukraine.

A US-proposed 28-point "peace plan" was unveiled two weeks ago. Following its release, representatives from the United States, Ukraine and several European countries met in Geneva on November 23 to discuss the plan.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Witkoff held talks on Sunday with a Ukrainian delegation in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss ending the conflict with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

