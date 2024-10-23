German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit India from October 24-26

New Delhi [India], October 23 : German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be on a 2-day visit to India at the invitation of PM Modi for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC).

The Chancellor will land in Delhi on the night of October 24 and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 25 at the Prime Minister's official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

The two leaders will then inaugrate the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024 at Hotel Taj Palace.

After this, the leaders will meet at the Hyderabad House for the Inter-Governmental Consultations and exchange of agreements between the two countries.

Chancellor Scholz will be accompanied by senior Ministers in his cabinet for the IGC consultations. The IGC is a whole-of-government framework under which Ministers from both sides hold discussions in their respective areas of responsibility

The two leaders will hold talks to deliberate upon enhanced security and defence cooperation, greater opportunities for the mobility of talent, deeper economic cooperation, Green and Sustainable Development Partnership and collaboration in the area of emerging and strategic technologies.

The German Chancellor will then leave for Goa on October 26, where the German naval frigate "Baden-Wuerttemberg" and combat support ship "Frankfurt am Main" will make a scheduled port call as part of Germany's Indo-Pacific deployment.

The Chancellor's departure will take place later in the day, concluding his trip to India.

Germany is one of India's most important partners in Europe.

The two countries have a 'Strategic Partnership' in place since 2000, which has been further strengthened with the launch of Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC) at the level of Heads of Government. The two countries have collaborations on various fronts such as defence, science and technology, investments and higher education.

India and Germany share a robust economic and developmental partnership.

The country is home to a large number of people from the Indian diaspora who have positively contributed in the growth of the country.

Chancellor Scholz had visited India twice last year, for a bilateral State Visit in February 2023 and to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in September 2023.

