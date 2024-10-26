German Chancellor Scholz "closely following" Ariha Shah case, says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

New Delhi [India], October 26 : The Indian embassy is in touch with German officials regarding the Ariha Shah case and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also raised the issue with his German counterpart, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Friday.

He further said that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he is "closely following" the issue.

"The case of Ariha Shah who is in Germany under foster has been followed very closely by us at various levels. Our Embassy in Berlin has taken it up with the German side. When EAM was in Germany he raised it strongly with his counterpart. I can confirm it was raised during the meeting as well today," Misri said addressing a press briefing on Friday.

"We have impressed upon the German side that an Indian child growing up in an environment which is not her religious, cultural and linguistic environment is not natural. The Chancellor assured the PM that he was closely following this issue. I am sure the two sides will remain in touch through ongoing multiple channels," he added.

Ariha Shah is in foster care in Germany and India has said that it is important for her to be in her linguistic, cultural and social environment.

Ariha Shah was accidentally hurt by her grandmother in September 2021 when she was seven months old, following which the German authorities took the baby away. Ariha's family had urged the Indian government to look into their matter and the External Affairs Ministry has consistently raised the issue with the German authorities.

Further being asked if issues of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and situation in West Asia come up in the meeting between PM Modi and the German Chancellor, Misri said that both sides expressed concerns about the wars.

He said, "I can confirm that both the issues did come up in considerable detail during discussions. PM Modi shared with the Chancellor his impressions of the meetings with leaders from both Russia and Ukraine and the steps India has been taking in pursuing conversation on all sides of the conflict and how India remains on the side of peace and not neutral...On the West Asia situation, both sides expressed concern."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor