German Chancellor's India visit to begin on Monday, Kite festival and visit to Sabarmati Ashram on agenda

New Delhi [India], January 10 : Friedrich Merz, Federal Chancellor of Germany is scheduled to arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on January 12, a statement by the MEA said.

Merz would then visit Sabarmati Ashram and participate in the Kite Festival.

He is then scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and issue press statements at Mahatma Mandir. He will also visit the Dandi Kutir.

On January 13, Merz will visit Bosch, followed by Nano Science and Engineering, CeNSE and then depart for Germany. PM Modi and Merz had met earlier on November 22 at G20 Summit.

The two leaders will review the progress made in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, which has recently completed 25 years. Their discussion will also focus on further intensifying cooperation in trade and investment, technology, education, skilling and mobility, while also advancing collaboration in important domains of defence and security, science, innovation and research, green and sustainable development, and people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Merz will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance, and engage with business and industry leaders of the two countries.

The visit is expected to build on the momentum generated by regular high-level political interactions and provide an opportunity to reaffirm the shared vision of India and Germany to develop a forward-looking partnership for the benefit of both countries and the wider global community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Merz last held discussions on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada, where the two leaders agreed to further broaden the bilateral strategic partnership.

During that interaction, Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to the German Chancellor for an official visit to New Delhi.

The visit is also taking place in the lead-up to the India-EU Summit scheduled for January 27.

