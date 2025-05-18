German commissioner urges China to free 11th Panchen Lama, end interference in Tibetan religious practices

Munich [Germany], May 18 : German Commissioner for Freedom of Religion or Belief, Frank Schwabe, has urged the Chinese Government to free the 11th Panchen Lama, Jetsun Tenzin Gedhun Yeshi Trinley Phuntsok Pal Sangpo, also known as Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, and to cease its interference with the religious practices of Tibetan Buddhism, including the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, as reported by the Central Tibet Administration (CTA).

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of his enforced disappearance, the Commissioner has issued a strong condemnation of the Chinese government for the abduction of the 11th Panchen Lama, Gedun Choekyi Nyima, and his family, according to the CTA.

"To the Government of China: Allow the release of the 11th Panchen Lama, Gedun Choekyi Nyima. Ensure that Tibetan Buddhists have the freedom to practice their faith following international human rights standards. This encompasses acknowledging the next Dalai Lama based on traditional practices, free from the interference of the CCP in the reincarnation process," stated Commissioner Frank Schwabe, as cited in the CTA report.

About the widespread suppression of the Tibetan people by the Chinese government, Commissioner Schwabe remarked that "the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has failed to eliminate Tibetan cultural and religious identity," as noted in the CTA report.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude to Commissioner Schwabe, the Representative of His Holiness the Dalai Lama at the Tibet Bureau in Geneva, has praised the statement. She emphasised, "The situation of the 11th Panchen Lama Gedun Choekyi Nyima is among the most protracted cases of enforced disappearances globally. His abduction constitutes a serious violation of his rights as well as the rights of the Tibetan Buddhists to autonomously select their religious leader and practice their faith. Commissioner Schwabe's voice adds significant momentum to the worldwide calls for the protection of the Tibetan People's rights to freely choose their religious leaders, including the Dalai Lama and the Panchen Lama, and to practice their religion without fear or persecution," as reported by the CTA.

