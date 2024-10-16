German envoy Philipp Ackermann attends exhibition celebrating India-Germany ties through art

New Delhi [India], October 16 : German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, attended the special exhibition "Eckart Muthesius and Manik Bagh - Pioneering Modernism in India" on Monday.

Curated by Raffael Dedo Gadebusch, head of the Museum fur Asiatische Kunst in Berlin, the exhibition which started on Monday celebrates the rich history of Indo-German relations in the field of art, design, and architecture, according to the German Embassy in India press release.

The exhibition marked the 120th birthday of renowned German architect Eckart Muthesius and recounts the unique collaboration between Muthesius and Maharaja Yeshwant Rao Holkar II of Indore in the early 1930s. Their partnership led to the creation of India's first modernist palace Manik Bagh, which remains an enduring symbol of international modernism.

Highlighting the significance of cultural exchange between India and Germany, Ackermann said, "The Manik Bagh exhibition tells the remarkable story of a young Maharaja and a gifted German architect, whose bold and progressive collaboration produced an extraordinary modernist palaceone of the few in India with no colonial legacy."

He further said, "This palace is a testament to what happens when Indian and German minds unite, creating something truly unique, a 'Gesamtkunstwerk'a comprehensive work of art that includes not only architecture but furniture, lighting, and garden design. I encourage everyone to witness this magnificent exhibition that celebrates early modernist cooperation between India and Germany."

The roots of the collaboration between the two nations can be traced back to the late 1920s when Maharaja Yeshwant Rao Holkar II and Eckart Muthesius met at Oxford University.

The Eckart Mathesius and Manik Bagh exhibition at the KNMA Museum showcases a stunning fusion of modernist design and Indian heritage. Don't miss this opportunity to witness the beauty of Indo-German collaboration 🇮🇳🇩🇪 . Catch it before it's gone on December 8th!@KNMAIndia pic.twitter.com/JIKC1MhbQf — German Embassy India (@GermanyinIndia) October 16, 2024

The Maharaja soon commissioned Muthesius to design a palace that would break away from traditional English colonial styles and the result was Manik Bagh.

Completed in 1933, Manik Bagh Palace embodied the ideals of holistic, democratic architecture. Its purist yet elegant interiors, designed by Muthesius, included numerous contemporary design masterpieces and important works of art, according to the German Embassy in India press release.

It further said, "Among them was Constantin Brancusi's sculpture 'Bird in Space', which was commissioned by the Maharaja in three versions. The palace was hailed by the contemporary press as a "fairytale palace of modernity" and stands as a beacon of international modernism in Asia."

The exhibition, curated by Gadebusch, presents a collection of rare vintage photographs by Eckart Muthesius, Emil Leitner, and Man Ray. It is complemented by rarely-seen watercolours, drawings, and design studies by Muthesius, offering a comprehensive view of his vision and contributions to early modernism.

In the press release, the German Embassy in India stated, "This exhibition also signals the beginning of a long-term collaboration between the Museum fur Asiatische Kunst in Berlin and the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) in New Delhi."

"Both institutions are recognized leaders in modern and contemporary art, with a focus on India and its neighboring regions. The partnership aims to deepen the cultural ties between India and Germany, furthering the dialogue in art, design, and architecture," it added.

