German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul arrives in India for two-day official visit

New Delhi, Sep 2 German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning to begin a two-day official visit to India, underscoring the growing strategic importance of Indo-German relations.

The visit, taking place from September 2 to 3, was announced by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which emphasised the strong and evolving ties between the two democracies. This is Minister Wadephul’s first visit to India in his current capacity.

Describing India as a “key partner in the Indo-Pacific,” Wadephul highlighted the depth and breadth of bilateral cooperation.

“India and Germany enjoy close ties, politically, economically, and culturally. There is significant potential to expand our strategic partnership, from security cooperation to technology and innovation, as well as the recruitment of skilled workers,” he said ahead of his departure.

Wadephul will start his visit in Bengaluru, where he will tour the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters, highlighting Germany's increasing interest in space collaboration with India.

Later today, the German minister will travel to New Delhi, where high-level meetings are scheduled for Wednesday.

He is set to hold talks with External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Discussions are expected to cover a range of areas, including trade, security, green energy, digital transformation, and global governance.

Wadephul also emphasised the shared democratic values between India and Germany, stressing the need for like-minded nations to work together in maintaining international peace and stability. “India’s voice, as the world’s most populous country and largest democracy, is increasingly influential on global platforms,” he noted.

Earlier in May, 2025, EAM Jaishankar, during his Berlin visit, held extensive discussions with Wadephul covering the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation.

