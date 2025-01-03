German, French FMs visit Syria, pledge support for 'peaceful transition'

Damascus, Jan 3 German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot arrived in Damascus on Friday for high-level talks with Syria's interim administration, led by Ahmed al-Sharaa.

This marks one of the most significant Western diplomatic visits since the downfall of the previous government.

In remarks reported by local media outlets such as al-Watan Online and Syria TV, Baerbock said the EU sees potential for "a new political relationship with Syria," emphasising that Syrians now have "an opportunity to reclaim their country's destiny after the painful Assad era."

She added that Germany wanted to back the new administration in achieving "a comprehensive and peaceful transition of power" and aid with reconstruction.

Barrot, for his part, underscored a commitment to bolstering Syria's path to stability, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We aim to enhance a peaceful transition that benefits both the Syrian people and regional security," said the French minister.

The two officials are set to meet with al-Sharaa, the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

Since December 8, several Arab and Western diplomatic delegations, including Americans, have visited Syria and met with the new authorities.

On Wednesday, Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi had emphasised the importance of mutual cooperation and efforts for development and stability in Syria and the region.

During a phone conversation with Syria's interim Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, Albusaidi reiterated Oman's unwavering support for the Syrian people.

He highlighted Oman's commitment to preserving Syria's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, according to Oman News Agency.

The ministers also discussed the historical ties between the Omani and Syrian peoples and ways to enhance them.

