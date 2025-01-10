German politicians criticise US President-elect Trump's NATO defence spending demands

Berlin [Germany], January 10 : US President-elect Donald Trump has faced severe backlash from several German politicians over his recent suggestion that NATO's European members increase their defence spending to 5 per cent of GDP, more than double the current target, Euronews reported.

A member of Germany's Social Democrat Party (SPD), Ralf Stegner, called Trump's remarks "delusional and absolutely insane" and stressed that the world does not need more weapons, as reported by Euronews.

Marcus Faber, head of Germany's defence committee, agreed that 5 per cent was excessive, proposing that NATO countries agree on a new target of 3 per cent decided by consensus.

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmerman, of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), also criticised Trump for inventing a figure without any basis.

"Trump, who sees himself as a dealmaker, naturally also hopes that the increased financial commitment of the European partners will benefit US industry in particular. But please don't make up a number out of thin air," Strack-Zimmerman said as quoted by Euronews.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Trump criticised NATO members for spending too little on defence and complained that "Europe is in for a tiny fraction of the money that we're in."

He argued that NATO countries could afford to spend 5 per cent of their GDP on defence, rather than the current 2 per cent, a target set by the alliance, Euronews reported.

According to Euronews, none of NATO's 32 members is currently spending 5 per cent of their GDP on defence, as per NATO data. Poland spends the highest percentage of its GDP on defence at 4.12 per cent, followed by Estonia at 3.43 per cent, and the US at 3.38 per cent.

Trump's call for increased defence spending is not new. During his first presidency, he repeatedly threatened to withdraw from NATO if European allies did not meet spending targets.

European NATO members have gradually increased their defence budgets, largely in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. NATO projects that 23 of its 32 members, including 16 from the EU, will meet the 2 per cent GDP target by 2024, up from just six in 2021.

Germany, which has previously been reluctant to invest heavily in its military, will meet the 2 per cent target for the first time this year after Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged a complete military overhaul in 2022, Euronews reported.

Despite this progress, reports continue to highlight that Germany's military is underfunded, with an annual report in March 2024 describing the Bundeswehr as "aged and shrinking" with severe shortages in equipment and personnel. defence

Meanwhile, many political leaders in Germany are advocating for even higher defence spending, with Green Party chancellor candidate Robert Habeck suggesting a target of 3.5 per cent in the coming years, citing the growing need for Europe to take more responsibility for its security, Euronews reported.

"Geopolitically, it is foreseeable that weGermany and Europewill have to take more responsibility for our security; anything else would be naive in view of the positioning of the USA," Habeck said as quoted by Euronews.

Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's opposition Christian Democrat Union (CDU), also supported increased defence spending but refrained from committing to a specific target. He argued that the focus should be on meeting the necessary defence requirements rather than adhering to arbitrary spending goals.

NATO's new chief, Mark Rutte, has warned that the current 2 per cent defence spending target is inadequate and urged NATO member states to accept "sacrifices," including cuts to pensions, health, and security systems, to boost military spending in Europe.

