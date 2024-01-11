German train services hit by 3-day strike

Berlin, Jan 11 Train drivers in Germany have commenced a three-day strike until Friday, severely restricting passenger transport across the country.

Meanwhile, freight trains have been at a standstill since Tuesday night, reports Xinhua news agency.

During the strike that commenced on Wednesday, the German national railway company Deutsche Bahn will operate an emergency service, but only one in five long-distance trains will be able to run.

Regional transportation is "also massively thinned out", said a spokesperson for the national rail operator.

The German Locomotive Drivers' Union (GDL) is demanding a reduction in working hours, to 35 hours over four days with full pay compensation, and a wage increase of 555 euros ($605) per month.

An offer of an 11 per cent pay increase made by Deutsche Bahn in November 2023 was rejected without further negotiations.

Over the Christmas period, when the union was not striking, train drivers were also offered more flexible working times.

"The GDL wants to push through its demands one-to-one, otherwise it will go on strike," said Florian Weh, managing director of Deutsche Bahn's employers' association AGV MOVE.

"But that's not how collective bargaining works. We have moved, now it's the GDL's turn."

A last-minute attempt by the rail operator to avert a strike in court failed on Tuesday.

Deutsche Bahn argued that the union is not entitled to collective bargaining due to its simultaneous appearance as an employer, and intends to pursue the case further in court.

After the court hearing, GDL boss Claus Weselsky announced extended strikes if the rail operator does not further improve its offer.

"If nothing comes by Friday, we will take a break and go into the next industrial action," Weselsky told public broadcaster ZDF on Wednesday night.

In a members' vote last month, the union paved the way for indefinite strikes this year.

Previously, there had only been shorter warning strikes.

Only 41 per cent of Germans supported potential strikes by train drivers at the end of last year, according to a survey of more than 23,000 people in central Germany on behalf of MDR.

Some said they felt "held hostage" by the lack of alternative options.

Deutsche Bahn, on the other hand, was criticised for paying bonuses of 5 million euros to board members last year despite failing to meet punctuality targets.

"Citizens have little understanding for rail strikes on public holidays or high bonus payments in such difficult times," Bavaria's Minister President Markus Soeder said.

