German Vice Chancellor meets EAM Jaishankar, explores Delhi Metro with Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], October 26 : German Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Habeck interacted with Indian ministers on Friday during his visit to India.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to social media platform X, saying he had a "good conversation" with Habeck and the two leaders discussed contemporary global challenges.

"A good conversation with German Vice Chancellor and Economic Affairs and Climate Action Minister Robert Habeck. Exchanged views on contemporary global challenges, both strategic and economic," Jaishankar stated in a post on X.

Habeck also took a ride on the Delhi Metro with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal to reach the YashoBhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka, Delhi.

Interacting with officials from Germany in the Delhi Metro, Goyal remarked, "Our effort is to create future-ready cities that are able to handle large volumes".

Earlier in the day during the Asia Pacific conference, Habeck highlighted India's crucial role as a partner in navigating these economic shifts.

"India is one of the most important partners here in this region, but also in the world. India is one of the most important partners in the region and the world. We cannot...not to have an EU FTA Free Trade Agreement. For this reason, there's a great deal of willingness for myself," he said.

During the Asia-Pacific Conference, PM Modi hailed the cooperation between India and Germany.

Speaking on the relationship between the two countries he said, "The approach and commitment to taking this strategic partnership forward in a holistic manner is clearly visible. Germany's trust in India is amazing."

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Scholz is in India for a two-day state visit. This marks Scholz's third visit to India since he became Chancellor in 2021.

Chancellor Scholz visited India twice last year, for a bilateral State Visit in February 2023 and to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in September 2023.

