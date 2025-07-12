Germany calls on the European Union to negotiate with Washington "pragmatically" over tariffs

Berlin [Germany], July 12 (ANI/WAM): Germany called on the European Union on Saturday to negotiate "pragmatically" with the United States after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose 30 percent tariffs on European goods starting August 1.

German Economy Minister Katharina Reiche was quoted by Agence France-Presse as saying in a statement that the European Union is now required, in the time remaining, to negotiate pragmatically with the United States to reach a solution that focuses on the main points of disagreement.

The German minister added that the European Commission, tasked with negotiating on behalf of the 27 EU member states, has our support for this approach, calling for rapid solutions.

Germany is among those most affected by US tariffs due to its heavy reliance on exports to the United States, particularly in the chemical, pharmaceutical, automotive, steel, and machinery manufacturing industries.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called on the European Union to strike a "simple" agreement with Washington that prioritizes these key sectors even at the expense of accepting some additional tariffs on other goods. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor