Germany: Christian Democratic Union announces two Indian-origin candidates in district polls

Berlin [Germany], March 5 : For the first time, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) led by Friedrich Merz in Germany is putting forward two candidates of Indian origin for the upcoming district elections in Ilm-Kreis.

Saarjeet Sharma from Ilmenau and Gurdeep Singh Randhawa from Ichtershausen will be contesting from CDU in the polls scheduled on May 26.

Gurdeep Singh Randhawa, an entrepreneur by profession, is also running in the state parliamentary elections in Thuringia.

"We are delighted about the diverse commitment of people from different walks of life on our lists. For me, this is a strong sign of integration when, in addition to language and economic activity, there is also political participation," Andreas Buhl, the District Chairman of the union and member of the state parliament said in a statement.

Randhawa (64), took German citizenship in 1984 and has lived in Ichtershausen since 1990.

He has been a member of the CDU since 2003 and is involved in the local organisation in the Wachsenburg district as well as in the local council.

Randhawa, is an entrepreneur believes in maintaining close ties with his home country both in his private and business life. He wants to give Indians a greater voice in politics and promote economic and cultural exchange between New Delhi and Berlin.

In 2022 summer, he was appointed by the CDU Thuringia as a representative for the Indian community.

In January 2023, Gurdeep Randhawa hosted the first meeting of the Indian community in Germany in Haarhausen, in which around 150 Indian families from all over Germany participated.

"It is important to me that there is a real sense of togetherness in society," he said.

