Germany expresses shock over journalist, civilian deaths in Gaza hospital airstrike

Berlin [Germany], August 26 : The German Foreign Office expressed shock over the killing of journalists, rescue workers, and other civilians in an Israeli airstrike on the Nasser Hospital in Gaza, calling for an investigation into the attack.

"We are shocked by the killing of several journalists, rescue workers, and other civilians in an Israeli airstrike on the Nasser Hospital in #Gaza. This attack must be investigated," the German Foreign Office said in a post on X.

We are shocked by the killing of several journalists, rescue workers, and other civilians in an Israeli airstrike on the Nasser Hospital in #Gaza. This attack must be investigated. 1/2— GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) August 25, 2025

Highlighting the role of media workers, it added, "#Journalists and media workers play an essential role in putting the spotlight on the devastating reality of war. We have repeatedly called on the Israeli government to allow immediate independent foreign media access and afford protection for journalists operating in #Gaza."

#Journalists and media workers play an essential role in putting the spotlight on the devastating reality of war. We have repeatedly called on the Israeli government to allow immediate independent foreign media access and afford protection for journalists operating in #Gaza. 2/2— GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) August 25, 2025

The statement came as press freedom groups and rights advocates expressed outrage over Israel's killing of five Palestinian journalists, including one from Al Jazeera, in an airstrike that killed 21 people at a hospital in Gaza.

The journalists killed in the attack were identified as Hussam al-Masri (Reuters), Mohammad Salama (Al Jazeera), Mariam Abu Daqqa (freelance), Ahmed Abu Aziz, and Moaz Abu Taha. Al Jazeera reported that a sixth journalist, Hassan Douhan (Al-Hayat Al-Jadida), was killed by Israeli forces in a separate incident in Khan Younis.

Medical sources said Israeli attacks have killed at least 61 Palestinians across Gaza since dawn, while the UN has warned that malnutrition among children in the enclave is worsening.

US President Donald Trump suggested that the war on Gaza could see a "conclusive end" within two to three weeks.

According to updated figures cited by Al Jazeera, Israel has killed at least 62,744 people and wounded 158,259 in its military operations in Gaza. The network also reported that during Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, 1,139 people were killed in Israel and over 200 were taken captive.

Al Jazeera said the killings of journalists have sparked widespread condemnation, with calls for greater protection of media workers covering the war.

