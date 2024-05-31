Germany: Far-right activist among several injured in knife attack

Berlin [Germany], May 31 : Several people, including a far-right activist, were injured in a knife attack in Mannheim city of Germany on Friday, Euro News reported, citing police.

German far-right activist and anti-Islam critic Michael Sturzenberger was injured in the knife attack, according to Euro News report.

An assailant with a knife attacked and injured several people in a square in Mannheim on Friday, according to police. Officers shot at the attacker who also was wounded.

According to the police, the incident occurred after 11:30 am (local time), Euro News reported. The police said that they could not immediately give information regarding the severity of the injuries.

Further details are awaited.

