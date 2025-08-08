Germany halts export of "military equipment" to Israel for use in Gaza

Berlin [Germany], August 8 : The German government has announced that it will suspend all military equipment exports to Israel that could be used in the Gaza Strip, citing growing humanitarian concerns and increasing ambiguity around Israel's military objectives in the ongoing conflict.

The announcement was made by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in a series of posts on X, where he stated that while Israel has the right to defend itself against terrorism, the latest military escalation by the Israeli security cabinet has raised serious questions.

"Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas' terror. The release of the hostages and negotiations on a ceasefire are our top priorities. The disarmament of Hamas is imperative - Hamas must not be allowed to play a role in Gaza in future," Merz stated.

"The new military push agreed by the Israeli security cabinet makes it increasingly unclear how these goals are to be achieved. The German Government will, until further notice, authorise no military equipment exports that can be used in the Gaza Strip," he added.

This decision by the German Chancellor came after the Israeli Security Cabinet, earlier today, approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal for the establishment of a "civil administration" in the Gaza strip to conclude the conflict, which will be neither in control of Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority.

Chancellor Merz also expressed Germany's deep concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and urged Israel to take full responsibility for ensuring that essential aid reaches the civilian population.

He further called on Israel to build upon recent steps taken to improve the humanitarian situation and to avoid any future actions that could lead to the annexation of the West Bank.

"The German Government remains deeply concerned about the suffering of the civilian population in Gaza. With the planned offensive, the Israeli Government bears even more responsibility than before for ensuring that civilians can be provided with the supplies they need," the statement read.

"It must enable comprehensive access for relief supplies, including for UN organisations and other non-state institutions. Following the correct steps of recent days, Israel must continue to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza in a comprehensive and sustainable way," it added.

"In addition, the German Government urgently calls on the Israeli Government to refrain from taking any further steps towards an annexation of the West Bank," the Chancellor further added.

Earlier today, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, in a statement, stated that the Israeli "Security Cabinet has approved the Prime Minister's proposal for defeating Hamas."

According to the proposal, the Security Cabinet had adopted "five principles" to conclude the war, which include the "disarming of Hamas", the "return of all the hostages", the "demilitarisation of the Gaza Strip", "Israeli security control of the Gaza Strip", and the "establishment of an alternative civil administration that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority".

According to Al Jazeera, since the beginning of Israel's war on Gaza, following the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, the overall Palestinian death toll has reached 61,330, with 152,359 people reported injured.

