Germany, India agrees to develop hydrogen roadmap in green and sustainable development agreement

India and Germany agreed to develop the hydrogen roadmap in their agreement for green and sustainable development, as per the joint statement after the 6th Inter-Governmental Consultations between the two countries.

"Develop an Indo-German Green Hydrogen Roadmap based on the inputs by the Indo-German Green Hydrogen Task Force supported by the Indo-German Energy Forum (IGEF)," the joint statement stated after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addressed a joint press conference in Berlin.

In the statement both the countries agreed to establish an Indo-German renewable energy partnership, focusing on innovative solar energy and other renewables, including the associated challenges for electricity grids, storage and market design to facilitate a just energy transition.

Germany expressed its intention to provide financial and technical cooperation including concessional loans of up to 1 billion Euros from the year 2020 to 2025.

Both the countries also plan to establish lighthouse cooperation on "Agroecology and Sustainable Management of Natural Resources." This cooperation will benefit the rural population and small-scale farmers in India in terms of income, food security, climate resilience, improved soil, biodiversity, forest restoration and water availability and promote the Indian experience globally.

Regarding this cooperation, Germany intended to provide financial and technical cooperation including concessional loans of up to 300 million EUR until 2025 depending on high-quality project preparation and the availability of funds.

"Deepen cooperation in restoring forest landscapes under the Bonn Challenge as an important measure to fight poverty, preserve and restore biodiversity and prevent and attenuate climate change, acknowledging also the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021-2030 as a framework for intensified political partnership and dialogue and accelerated action to increase the area of healthy ecosystems and end their loss, fragmentation and degradation," the statement reads.

Both the countries will also work on the 'Triangular Cooperation,' based on individual strengths and experiences in development cooperation and offer sustainable, viable and inclusive projects in third countries to support the achievement of SDGs and climate targets.

In a statement, both the countries acknowledged their joint responsibility for the protection of the planet and for shared, sustainable and inclusive growth, said the joint statement after the 6th Inter-Governmental Consultations between the two countries.

"Both Governments acknowledged their joint responsibility for the protection of the planet and for shared, sustainable and inclusive growth, leaving no one behind," the joint statement stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor