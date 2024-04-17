Germany: Indian envoy visits Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research, German Biomass Research Centre

Berlin [Germany], April 17 : India's Ambassador to Germany, Harish Parvathaneni, visited the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research and the German Biomass Research Centre on Tuesday.

During his visit, he discussed exploring greater India-Germany cooperation on biomass research and the application of the latest bioenergy solutions in India.

In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Berlin stated, "#AmbHarishParvathaneni visited @UFZ_de Leipzig - Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research and @DBFZ_de - German Biomass Research Centre and discussed on exploring greater India-Germany cooperation on biomass research & application of the latest bioenergy solutions in India."

He held talks with Rolf Altenburger, Daniela Thran, Michael Nelles and their colleagues. Taking to X, the Indian Embassy in Berlin stated, "He had engaging conversations with Dr. Rolf Altenburger & @daniela_thraen from @UFZ_de, Dr. Michael Nelles from @DBFZ_de, and their colleagues on current research in bioenergy."

Notably, India and Germany have had a 'Strategic Partnership' since May 2000. The ties between the two nations have been further strengthened with the launch of Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC) in 2011 at the level of heads of government, according to the Indian Embassy in Germany. The two nations share a robust economic and developmental partnership.

Earlier in March, the German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, appreciated the discussions between New Delhi and Berlin regarding the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP).

He said that Germany has set up a working group with India on green hydrogen while adding that India might be exporting energy to the rest of the world in the coming years.

Speaking to ANI, about the GSDP, Ackermann said, "One element of this partnership is certainly looking to energy provision, which is 'green'. Emission-free energy provision...India, in a couple of years, will be a very interesting country that provides green hydrogen to the rest of the world, so it might be energy exporting."

"We (Germany) have set up with India together, a working group on green hydrogen, so at some stage Germany can benefit from this export from India," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor