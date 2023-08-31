Germany, Israel hold second strategic dialogue 

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 31 (ANI/TPS): The Prime Minister of Israel’s Office announced that the second German-Israeli Strategic Dialogue on foreign and security policy issues took place in Berlin Wednesday.

The meeting, led by National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi, and with the participation of ISA Director Ronen Bar, Mossad Director David Barnea, senior Defense Ministry and Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials, and their German Federal Government counterparts, took place in the German Federal Chancellery. The talks focused on questions of security in Europe and the Middle East, including Russia’s war against Ukraine. Participants also exchanged views on bilateral issues and technologies such as artificial intelligence.

The two sides agreed to continue to hold the strategic dialogue regularly. (ANI/TPS)

