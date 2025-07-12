Germany mulls handing Afghan Consulate to "Taliban" to expedite deportations

Berlin [Germany], July 12 : Germany's Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt has said the Afghan consulate in Berlin should be handed over to the "Taliban" to facilitate the deportation of Afghan "criminal" refugees from Germany, Tolo News reported.

Speaking to a German media outlet, Dobrindt clarified that this proposal does not amount to formally recognising the "Taliban" government. He also stated that he had reached an agreement on the matter with Germany's Foreign Minister, according to Tolo News.

Dobrindt explained that in the absence of a formal agreement with the Islamic Emirate, Germany is unable to deport Afghan refugees or extend their detention periods for deportation. "One of the problems I recognize and needs to be resolved is how we can properly carry out deportations. Until we have an agreement, we cannot send anyone back to Afghanistan, and I cannot extend the detention period for deportation," he said.

Tolo News further reported that the Afghan consulate in Berlin is still being run by officials from the former Afghan government. Transferring control of the consulate to the Islamic Emirate would, in practice, facilitate deportation coordination even without formal diplomatic recognition.

In response to Germany's proposal, Tolo News reported that Abdulmutalib Haqqani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation of the Islamic Emirate, said that the return of Afghan refugees must be voluntary and supported financially by the German government.

"We accept our citizens back from Germany, but it must be voluntary, not forced. Additionally, the German government should financially support their resettlement in Afghanistan so they can remain permanently," Haqqani told Tolo News.

Regarding the fate of Afghan refugees accused of crimes, Haqqani added: "Decisions will be made in accordance with Islamic Sharia law after verifying the documents."

Germany has previously deported some Afghan nationals accused of criminal offences, but current legal limitations have slowed the process. Tolo News noted that Dobrindt's latest remarks come amid increasing pressure on European countries to deal with undocumented and criminal refugees.

The development comes as Iran and Pakistan have forcibly deported hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees in recent months, with deportations still ongoing, Tolo News reported.

