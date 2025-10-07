Germany: Newly-elected mayor Iris Stalzer found with serious stabbing injuries

Berlin, Oct 7 A newly-elected Mayor was found at her home with multiple stab injuries in Germany on Tuesday, Euro News reported citing updates from leading German daily Bild.

Herdecke Mayor Iris Stalzer was found by her son at her home with several life-threatening injuries, including on her stomach and back, Euro News reported.

She told her son that she had been attacked by several men in the street and managed to reach home where she was found. Police said there was a large operation being conducted in Herdecke.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that he has received news regarding the heinous crime in Herdecke and hopes for recovery of Iris Stalzer.

"We've received news of a heinous crime in Herdecke. It must be resolved quickly. We fear for the life of the Mayor-elect, Iris Stalzer, and hope for a full recovery. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones," Merz posted on X.

Speaking to reporters, Social Democrats' parliamentary group leader in Berlin, Matthias Miersch, said that "we heard a few minutes ago that newly elected mayor Iris Stalzer was stabbed in Herdecke." He said that "we hope that she survives this terrible act." He further said, "We can't say anything at the moment about the background."

Iris Stalzer (57) is a member of the centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), the junior party in Germany's conservative-led national government, and was elected as Mayor of Herdecke on September 28, Euro News reported.

She is scheduled to assume office on November 1 after defeating candidate from Merz's centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU) in a runoff vote to win election. As per Stalzar's website, she is married and has two teenage children. She has spent most of her life in Herdecke and has worked as a lawyer with specialisation in labour law.

