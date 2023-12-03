Germany: Over 700 flights cancelled, buses and train services suspended in Munich due to snowfall

Munich [Germany], December 3 : Around 760 flights were cancelled at Munich Airport on Saturday (local time) due to heavy snowfall, CNN reported citing an airport spokesperson.

Buses, trams and some train services were also suspended in Munich due to the snowfall, Munich's public transport company said.

According to Germany's national railway company Deutsche Bahn, Munich's central train station was closed for arrivals and long-distance services were also suspended. It further said that rail traffic will be "impacted severely" until Monday.

A large number of travellers have been left stranded at Munich's main station, CNN reported citing Germany-based newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung. Speaking to the publication, one passenger said, "I've been sitting here in this place since one o'clock in the morning."

Another passenger said, "We just want to know if there's still a chance of getting out of here," CNN reported citing the publication.

On Saturday, police asked people in Munich to not use their cars until necessary. Meanwhile, people in some parts of southern Bavaria were asked not to leave their homes at all, CNN reported citing a Munich police spokesperson.

Meanwhile, a football match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin scheduled to take place on Saturday was also postponed, with "safety risks and the traffic situation (making) cancellation" unavoidable, Bayern Munich announced in a statement.

On Saturday, 44 centimetres of snow was recorded in Munich, CNN reported citing Bavarian public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk.

