Germany provides technical, financial support to Bangladesh

Dhaka, Nov 30 Bangladesh and Germany signed two financial and technical agreements on development cooperation worth more than 180 million euros ($190.8).

Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary of the Economic Relations Division at Bangladesh's Ministry of Finance, and Achim Troster, German ambassador to Bangladesh, signed the agreements on behalf of their respective sides, Xinhua news agency reported quoting a press release.

Out of the total amount, 45.8 million euros will be used for technical cooperation and up to 135 million euros for financial cooperation.

Cooperation under the agreements will take place in the areas of renewable energy and energy efficiency, sustainable urban development, technical and vocational education and training, socially and environmentally sound supply chains, trade and infrastructure, protection of biodiversity and for a project on combating domestic violence against women and children. (1 euro equals $1.06)

