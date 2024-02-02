Germany: Public transport workers in nationwide strike over pay, hours

Berlin [Germany], January 2 : Bus and tram stations across 80 cities in Germany reached a standstill on Friday as 90,000 public transport workers began strike to press for improved working conditions, Al Jazeera reported.

The industrial action on Friday was called by the labour union Verdi in all 16 states except Bavaria. A shorter seven-hour strike was announced in the capital, Berlin.

A strike by security staff at 11 German airports on Thursday affected 2,00,000 travellers and led to about 1,100 flight cancellations or delays, the German Airports Association said.

"Strikes will take place from the start to the end of operations, generally from 3 am (local time, 02:00 GMT) on Friday to 3 am (local time, 02:00 GMT) on Saturday," said Andreas Schackert, federal head of the buses and railways group at Verdi.

Verdi said it is seeking improved working conditions, reduced working hours and increased holiday entitlement.

"We have a dramatic shortage of labour in public transport and incredible pressure on employees. Buses and trains are cancelled every day in all fare zones because there are not enough staff," Christine Behle, Verdi deputy chairperson, said this week.

Wage negotiations for public transport have been taking place across Germany, and Verdi said it demands a one-time payment of 3,000 euros (USD 3,247) to adjust for inflation, as per Al Jazeera.

In Berlin, workers at the transit agency BVG are asking for more holiday time and longer breaks. While in other areas, like Brandenburg, workers are demanding pay increases of 20 per cent.

Last week, train drivers walked off the job, bringing the national rail system to a near standstill for five days in Europe's largest economy.

The strike also has the support of environmental groups, including the youth and climate movement Fridays for Future, which said 60 local branches supported the transport workers.

Many commuters switched to cars or bikes to reach work on Friday.

Al Jazeera reported citing data from the Federal Statistics Office, which showed in 2022, that 40 per cent of bus and tram drivers are over 55 and the average age of transport sector staff is significantly higher than for all employees in Germany, where 26 per cent are over 55.

