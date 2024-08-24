Germany: Several killed in stabbing attack at festival in Solingen

Solingen [Germany], August 24 : At least three people were killed and four sustained severe injuries during a stabbing attack during a festival in the western German city of Solingen, CNN reported.

The attack happened on a central square, the Fronhof, according to Euro News.

A manhunt was launched by the police to nab the attacker, who is on the run. The police has not ruled out terrorism.

"Festival of Diversity" being held in the city over the weekend to mark the 650th anniversary of its founding, CNN reported, citing police.

Images and footage from the scene showed several ambulances and police officers at the scene, as well as a helicopter flying overhead.

Solingen has about 160,000 inhabitants and is located near the bigger cities of Cologne and Dusseldorf.

The local paper, Solinger Tageblatt, reported that authorities had asked people to leave the downtown area.

A report from the German news agency dpa cited unidentified police sources as saying the weapon was believed to be a knife and no one had yet been arrested.

"This evening, all of us in Solingen are experiencing shock, horror, and great sadness," city mayor, Tim Kurzbach, wrote on Solingen's Facebook page. "We all wanted to celebrate our city's anniversary together and now we have to mourn the dead and injured."

The mayor thanked the rescue and security personnel for their help and sent his prayers to the victims fighting for their lives.

The three-day "Festival of Diversity," started on Friday, according to the festival's website and it was supposed to include music, food, performances, and family-friendly entertainment.

Further details are awaited in the matter.

