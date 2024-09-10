Germany slams China over objection to naval transit in Taiwan Strait

Berlin [Germany], September 10 : Germany has strongly opposed China's objections to its planned naval transit through the Taiwan Strait. Michael Roth, Chair of the German Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, criticised Beijing's increasingly aggressive stance.

Roth stated that Germany's right to navigate the strait is both legal and essential for keeping freedom of navigation and ensuring regional stability, as per Taiwan's Central News Agency.

According to the report, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed dissatisfaction with the planned transit of the German frigate "Baden-Wurttemberg" and supply ship "Frankfurt am Main," scheduled to pass through the Taiwan Strait in mid-September.

Although China agrees to respect the right of other nations to navigate under international law, it has accused Germany of using "freedom of navigation" as a pretext to provoke China and jeopardise its sovereignty.

Roth dismissed Beijing's claims, asserting that China often characterises legitimate international actions as provocations when they conflict with its strategic interests. "A transit is not a provocation," Roth stated on X (formerly Twitter).

"We oppose any unilateral and violent changes to the status quo by China in the Taiwan Strait."

He emphasized that the international community must not remain passive in the face of China's expanding influence and territorial ambitions, notably Chinese President Xi Jinping's declared goal of unifying Taiwan by any means necessary, as reported by CNA.

Roth warned that any military escalation in the Taiwan Strait could have catastrophic effects on the global economy, potentially surpassing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Calling for a united front, Roth urged Germany to follow the lead of other nations, such as the Netherlands and Canada, which have already sent naval ships through the Taiwan Strait this year.

He expressed regret that Taiwan is frequently depicted only in terms of potential conflict, emphasising that it remains one of the most democratic and free societies in East Asia.

