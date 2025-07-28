Germany: Three dead, several injured after passenger train derails in Riedlingen

Munich [Germany], July 28 : At least three people have died and several others sustained injuries after a passenger train derailed in the southwestern region of Germany on Sunday (local time), DW News reported, citing local officials.

According to DW News, the incident occurred near the town of Riedlingen in the state of Baden-Wurttemberg, with approximately 100 passengers reportedly on board at the time.

Emergency services, including firefighters, rescue teams, and police, responded swiftly to the scene. Baden-Wurttemberg's state interior minister, Thomas Strobl (CDU), was en route to the accident site, DW News reported, citing a spokesperson.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed his shock over the incident and stated that he was in close contact with relevant authorities to expedite the rescue operations.

He further offered his condolences to the relatives of the victims who died in the incident.

"The train accident in the Biberach district shocks me. I am in close contact with the Interior Minister and the Transport Minister and have asked them to support the rescue forces with all available means. We mourn the victims. I express my condolences to their relatives," Merz stated in a post on X.

As per DW News, the train was travelling through a rugged, forested region between Sigmaringen and Ulm. Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the derailment.

More details are awaited.

