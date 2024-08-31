Germany: Women injures five in bus knife attack

Berlin, Aug 31 A woman injured five people with a knife on a bus in Siegen, the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, on Friday evening, according to local police.

Three were in life-threatening conditions, police said. The woman has been arrested, Xinhua news agency reported.

At least 40 other passengers were on the bus at the time of the incident. No further danger is posed, police said.

German newspaper Bild said the attacker is a German and may have been mentally ill and under the influence of drugs.

The police said they did not suspect a terrorist attack.

