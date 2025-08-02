Germany's Bavaria steps up deportation of Afghans, Syrians

Berlin [Germany], August 2 : The Prime Minister of Germany's Bavaria state has once again emphasized the deportation of foreign criminals, including nationals from Afghanistan and Syria, as Germany pushes forward with a tougher migration stance, Tolo News reported.

Bavarian Premier Markus Soder stated that Germany has reformed its immigration policy, sending a clear message that all criminals and human traffickers will face quicker arrest and deportation in Bavaria than in other parts of the country.

"Law and order prevail in Bavaria. Foreign criminals must be decisively deportedeven to Afghanistan and Syria. Overall, we have brought a shift in migration policy. The principle is: more people should be deported, and fewer should be accepted," Soder said.

Tolo News reported that the remarks come amid growing concerns among Afghan nationals living in Germany, who claim the federal government has tightened its stance toward foreign nationalsparticularly Afghansby delegating more authority to state governments in deporting individuals considered criminal offenders under German law.

Political analyst Najib Rahman Shamal said: "Germany has recently imposed stricter restrictions on refugees involved in criminal activities. These countries have reinforced their borders and imposed severe limitations."

Refugee rights activist Alireza Karimi also weighed in, stating that Soder's remarks reflect a harsh treatment of refugees in Germany. "Insisting on the deportation of Syrian and Afghan refugees indicates a significant legal shift in German state policy," he said.

Germany's renewed deportation push follows its latest action on July 17, when the country deported 81 Afghans to Kabulmarking the second such deportation this solar year, according to Tolo News.

In the wake of these developments, the caretaker government of Afghanistan has appointed two diplomats, Nebras-ul-Haq Aziz and Mostafa Hashimi, to serve at its embassy in Germany, a reliable source has told Tolo News.

Although the Acting Foreign Minister has not officially named the individuals, he confirmed that two diplomats have been dispatched to provide consular services to Afghan nationals.

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi stated: "We will have future talks and negotiations with Germany and, God willing, further progress. We also thank Qatar for its mediation, which, after several consecutive months of efforts, led to an understanding and agreement that enabled our diplomats to arrive there."

Muttaqi praised Qatar's role in facilitating the process and hinted at potential progress in talks and relations between the Islamic Emirate and Germany.

Meanwhile, the Director of Consular Services at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the passport issuance center in Bonn, Germany, will soon be reactivated after a four-year suspension. He noted that the resumption of services would help resolve passport-related issues for Afghans in Europe.

Shoib Baryalai, Director of Consular Services, said: "We have a passport printing office in Bonn that has been inactive for nearly four years. God willing, passports will be issued there for all of Europe, and this will help address the problems of Afghans living in those countries."

Although the German government has repeatedly emphasised that its relations with the caretaker government are technical and unofficial, some political analysts view this development as a sign of a gradual shift in Germany's stance.

Political analyst Najib Rahman Shamal said: "In the past, there were calls for direct engagement. Now, with the arrival of the new government, Germany also seeks direct contact with the caretaker administration, including for the deportation of refugees."

Nebras-ul-Haq Aziz previously worked at the Islamic Emirate's political office in Qatar, while Mostafa Hashimi has served in the Consular Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This development comes after Germany's Interior Minister had earlier requested direct dialogue with the caretaker government, without third-party mediation.

