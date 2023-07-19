Germany's Vice-Chancellor to arrive in India on July 20, will inaugurate Indo-German Business Forum

New Delhi [India], July 19 : Germany’s Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Habeck will arrive in India on Thursday and will inaugurate the Indo-German Business Forum in Delhi, said the German Embassy in India.

He is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Thursday for a three-day tour and will visit three Indian cities.

He will be accompanied by a high-ranking official and a business delegation comprising top executives of large and medium-sized German companies.

During his stay, Vice-Chancellor Habeck is expected to hold high-level meetings with India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, as well as with the Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh, the German Embassy said.

He will also be inaugurating an Indo-German Business Forum in Delhi under the heading "Inviting Innovation: Transforming the economy for a shared sustainable future“, hosted by the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce.

Vice-Chancellor Habeck will visit several Indo-German joint ventures in Delhi and Mumbai. In Mumbai, he is also planning to engage with the Government of Maharashtra to visit a non-governmental project supporting sustainable development and to have an exchange with young Indian entrepreneurs, as per the German Embassy in India.

On the last leg of his visit, Vice-Chancellor Habeck will participate in the G20 Energy Ministers meeting in Goa.

Ahead of his visit, Habeck told German media representatives that, as the world’s most populous country, India is considered a key growth market. He affirmed Germany’s interest in expanding and deepening its strategic partnership with India, which would also strengthen the resilience and diversification of the German economy. In particular, he pointed to untapped cooperation potential in renewable energy and green hydrogen, according to German Embassy in India.

