Getting weaker by the day in jail, Naresh Goyal tells Mumbai court

Mumbai, Sep 27 A week after he was refused medical checkups by family doctors and home-cooked meals, Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal on Wednesday told a special PMLA court here that he is getting weaker by the day in judicial custody, which has been extended by another seven days till October 4.

Taking cognisance of Goyal’s grievances, the Special PMLA Judge has ordered the Arthur Road Central Jail chief medical officer to submit a status report on his health status since his remand to the jail, by Saturday.

Appearing in the court via video-conferencing, Goyal, 74, contended that he was facing several health issues but the jail health authorities were not considering his medical issues nor submitting a report to the court.

He said he was not getting proper food or on time owing to which his body was becoming weaker day by day, he suffered from severe spinal pains, joints, shoulders, neck, knees and ear aches, and imbalance while walking.

In view of his failing health and medical conditions, he sought to be permitted home-cooked food on a daily basis while in the ARCJ, in a plea filed through his legal team of Abad Ponda and Ameet Naik.

Goyal was arrested on September 1 by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money-laundering case arising from a fraud of Rs 538 crore at the Canara Bank.

Following a plea by the Special Public Prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves, Special Judge M. G. Deshpande extended Goyal’s judicial custody till next Wednesday.

At the previous hearing, Goyal’s plea for daily medical checkup by his family doctor and home-cooked food was declined, after the ARCJ authorities informed that he was being looked after well and outside food was not permitted in the jail since 2000.

