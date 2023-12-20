Gilgit-Baltistan: Awami Action Committee to hold protest over surge in Wheat prices on Dec 21

Gilgit-Baltistan [Pakistan occupied Kashmir], December 20 : The Awami Action Committee in Gilgit Baltistan held a meeting of the core committee and advisory committee at a local hotel in which the action plan was decided to protest against the increase in wheat prices, Pak vernacular media Daily K2 reported.

In the meeting, the public action committee decided to hold a protest demonstration on December 21 at Dinyar Chowk against the increase in wheat prices.

The meeting was attended by Ehsan Advocate, Quadrants Syed Yasabuddin, Fida Hussain, Engineer Shujaat Ali, Saqib Umar, Kausar Ali, Khan Akbar Khan Raja Mir Nawaz Mir, Raja Shah Zaibur Rehman, Maulana Akbar Waziri Rahmat Baig and others.

After the successful visit to Baltistan, there will be a phased visit to other districts, apart from the visit to Diamar, Ghazar, Astur, there will be a symbolic protest in Gilgit city, Pak vernacular media reported.

On December 21, after one o'clock, a symbolic protest will be held in Dinyar Chowk. After visiting other districts, the Awami Action Committee will give the call of Chalo Chalo Gilgit Chalo and this public movement will enter a decisive phase for solving public problems.

Meanwhile, meeting and consultation with all the stakeholders of Gilgit-Baltistan will also continue and not even a rupee extra will be accepted in the price of wheat.

During the meeting, the speakers also underscored that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan should now come out on the streets for their rights and strengthen the Awami Action Committee to secure people's rights.

At the end of the meeting, the youth leadership of Awami Action Committee Yasin, Advocate Zahir Shah Awam Yasin, Nomberdaran Yasin Umaidin Yasin Anjuman Tajran, Transport Union, civil society and media appealed to them to go out on the streets and protest for their right from December 21.

Awami Action Committee Yasin on behalf of the provincial government. Announced to withdraw the notification of an increase in wheat prices and continue the protest until the notification is issued by increasing the quota.

