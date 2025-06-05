Gilgit-Baltistan turmoil deepens amid Land Law backlash

Skardu [PoGB], June 5 : Gilgit-Baltistan is witnessing a deepening political and human rights crisis that observers warn may mirror the long-running turmoil in Balochistan.

In a strongly worded statement, Manzoor Hussain Parwana, Chairman of the Gilgit-Baltistan United Movement, has sounded the alarm over what he describes as the systematic oppression, demographic engineering, and unlawful exploitation of the region by the Pakistani state.

"For over seventy years, our people have been deprived of basic human rights, national identity, and essential services like water, electricity, healthcare, and education," Parwana said in an exclusive statement to ANI.

He added, "Now, through the Land Reform Act and the abolition of State Subject Rules, the government has initiated a project to erase our history and displace our people."

A part of the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan remains under Pakistan's illegal control without constitutional recognition or provincial status. Activists have long accused the state of colonial-style governance, with decisions driven by a nexus of civilian and military authorities in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

According to Parwana, the recently introduced Land Reform Act has rendered forests, pastures, minerals, mountains, and glaciers "government property" a move seen by locals as a prelude to settling non-native individuals and undermining the region's demographic character. "This law is not only unconstitutional but a direct assault on our customary land rights and centuries-old traditions," he added.

In response to the escalating crisis, nationalist, progressive, and religious parties had announced a grand Jirga on May 24, 2025. However, the state responded with sweeping crackdowns, arresting at least thirteen senior leaders of the Gilgit-Baltistan Awami Action Committee and affiliated movements. FIRs have been filed against hundreds more, forcing many into hiding.

Among those arrested are Ehsan Ali Advocate, Mehboob Wali, Mumtaz Nagri, Taaruf Abbas Advocate, Masood ur Rehman, Nafis Ahmed Advocate, Irfan Azad, Sher Nadir Shahi Advocate, and veteran nationalist Aslam Inqilabi. Shabbir Mayar, Chief Organizer of the GB United Movement, is reportedly under house arrest in his village.

"All these leaders have been framed under charges of treason and terrorism. The state is criminalizing dissent," Parwana said, accusing the government of using draconian laws to silence voices defending indigenous rights.

The crackdown has sparked protests across the region, with women taking to the streets in unprecedented numbers. "What we are seeing in Gilgit is reminiscent of Balochistan, where men are abducted and women lead the resistance," Parwana noted. "This is not just a political crisis; it's a humanitarian one."

Tensions were further inflamed when the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan reportedly declared during an assembly session that opponents of the Land and Minerals Acts would be "hanged," triggering widespread fear and condemnation.

As resistance gains momentum, the Gilgit-Baltistan Awami Action Committee has called for a region-wide protest on June 6, 2025. Parwana warned of a possible violent state response, stating, "The government is preparing to crush public outrage with force."

