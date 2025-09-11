Girl dead after car crashes into eastern Australian dam

Sydney, Sep 11 A girl has died after a vehicle crashed and became submerged in a dam over 500 km north of Sydney in eastern Australia.

Police in the state of New South Wales (NSW) said in a statement on Thursday that emergency services were called to reports of the crash near the town of Tenterfield, 540 km north of Sydney in the state's New England region, around 3:30 pm on Wednesday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The black SUV had crashed into a tree before entering the dam and becoming submerged, police said.

An 11-year-old girl who was a passenger in the vehicle was treated by ambulance paramedics after being pulled unresponsive from the water, but died at the scene.

The driver, a 50-year-old woman, was also pulled from the water and treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital in a stable condition.

NSW Police said that officers from the crash investigation unit established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the incident.

Earlier in August, two people were killed in a three-vehicle collision involving a stolen car north of Brisbane in eastern Australia.

On August 31, police in the state of Queensland said that emergency services were called to the crash near the small town of Chatsworth, 150 km north of Brisbane.

Initial police investigations suggest that a stolen black sedan was dangerously overtaking vehicles at high speed when it collided with the side of a second black sedan. The stolen car then hit another car, a silver sedan, causing both vehicles to flip and the silver sedan to catch on fire.

The 20-year-old male driver of the stolen car and the 50-year-old male driver of the silver sedan died at the scene.

The Queensland Police Service said that the forensic crash unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

According to the Royal Automobile Club of Queensland, there have been 200 road deaths in Queensland so far in 2025, and the state is on track to record its highest annual road death toll since 2009.

