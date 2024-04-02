"GISEC 2024" examines growing impact of artificial intelligence on global cybersecurity

Dubai [UAE], April 2 (ANI/WAM): During the period from April 23 to 25, the Dubai World Trade Center will host the 2024 GECIC World Exhibition and Conference, the largest cybersecurity forum, under the slogan "Cyber Resilience Based on Artificial Intelligence", with the participation of more than 750 of the largest cybersecurity experts. Cybersecurity brands in the world.

Artificial intelligence continues to emerge as a vital topic in discussions within the activities of the 2024 GISSEC Global Exhibition and Conference, with the presence of more than 350 global speakers in the field of cybersecurity, and 1,000 ethical hackers from various parts of the world meeting in the UAE to confront the challenges and trends related to artificial intelligence that constitute... Future of technology.

During the exhibition, cybersecurity experts from around the world will showcase the best solutions to the new challenges posed by artificial intelligence, and are optimistic about the opportunities that these new technological solutions will bring to the future of the industry.

Charles Brooks, president of Brooks Consulting International and an assistant professor at Georgetown University in Washington, emphasized that cybersecurity is already "significantly" affected by artificial intelligence.

Brooks, who will be among the speakers on the GESIK platform, said that artificial intelligence has the ability to make the detection and identification of cyber threats more rapid, pointing out that programs and platforms supported by artificial intelligence scan files and data to identify unauthorized communications, communication attempts, and unauthorized use. It detects natural or malicious credentials, forced login attempts, unusual data movement, and data leaks, and enables companies to draw conclusions from statistics and protect against anomalies before they are detected and fixed.

Brooks warned of the disadvantages that companies face with the widespread availability of AI-based tools and their significant impact on accessibility, stressing that criminal actors can use malicious AI to hide malware in commonly downloaded programs, and attackers can also obtain User data.

Vectra AI, the leading artificial intelligence platform, showcases attack detection, investigation and response services.

Christian Borst, CTO EMEA at Vectra AI, highlights the positive impact of generative AI on cybersecurity operations.

Borst said that generative artificial intelligence has become widespread and easy to use, which means that hackers do not need a high level of training or experience to cause chaos in systems, noting that quantum computing has played a role in creating a state of uncertainty across the cybersecurity landscape. International, due to its rapid development and decryption capabilities. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor