Givati Brigade eliminates three armed terrorists in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 11 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that Givati Brigade soldiers successfully neutralized three armed terrorists during operations in the Jabaliya area od Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF, the soldiers, supported by drone reconnaissance, identified the terrorists moving near their position and taking cover in a nearby structure. The terrorists attempted to attack the troops using a shaft inside the structure.

Footage released by the IDF shows one of the terrorists armed inside the building. In response, the troops opened fire, eliminating two of the terrorists hiding within. A third terrorist was subsequently neutralized in a targeted operation by Givati Brigade soldiers. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor