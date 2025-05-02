Global Airport Leaders' Forum to discuss airport industry, future challenges

Dubai [UAE], May 2 (ANI/ WAM): Aviation experts and specialists from across the world will gather in Dubai from May 6-7 to participate in the Global Airport Leaders' Forum (GALF) to discuss megatrends and developments that will reshape the way airports operate and serve passengers and their other stakeholders over the next 25 years when the air passengers numbers would reach 12.4 billion, as per the ICAO predictions.

A co-located event of the 24th edition of Airport Show, the 12th GALF will bring more than 50 aviation, policymakers, airport business leaders, and technology experts to foster meaningful engagement and knowledge sharing on critical challenges and growth opportunities in the technology-driven world.

Lt. Gen. Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai), will deliver the keynote address on 'Commitment to excellence and a proactive approach to shaping the future of aviation' will be delivered. Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director-General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, will also present a keynote address during the forum.

Another keynote address will be on 'Innovation at the heart of airport evolution' by Abdulla Al Shamsi, Director of Engineering at Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP).

'Commitment to excellence and a proactive approach to shaping the future of aviation' will be topic for another keynote address by Yann Guillemain, Senior Vice President for EMEA Airports at Amadeus.

A C-Suite panel will delve into the innovative strategies and technologies propelling the future of aviation, particularly through airport expansion and new infrastructure development.

Airport Show, the Middle East, Africa and South Asia's (MEASA) largest B2B airport industry exhibition staged in Dubai since 2001, has established itself as the go-to destination for experiencing and procuring newest technologies and innovations and to gain and enhance knowledge on current trends and future perspectives.

It is held under the patronage of Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Also being held here will be two knowledge-enhancing conferences - Airport Security Middle East and Air Traffic Control (ATC) Forum. (ANI/ WAM)

