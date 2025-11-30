Global alliance at UN denounces China's expanding tyranny and human rights atrocities

Geneva [Switzerland], November 30 : Fifteen countries have issued a joint statement at the 80th United Nations General Assembly's Third Committee, openly condemning China's grave and systematic human rights violations within its borders and beyond.

The declaration marked a rare moment of unified global defiance against China's increasingly authoritarian conduct, as reported by Phayul.

According to Phayul, representing Albania, Australia, Czechia, Estonia, Israel, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Palau, Paraguay, San Marino, Ukraine, the United States, and the United Kingdom, the coalition submitted a joint declaration that expressed "deep concern" over what it called the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) widespread repression.

The move was described by observers as one of the most coordinated and direct rebukes of China seen at the UN in recent years.

The statement accused the Chinese authorities of running an extensive "architecture of repression" involving mass arbitrary detentions, forced labour, invasive surveillance, and restrictions on religious and cultural freedoms.

Citing credible reports, the coalition highlighted China's continuing persecution of Uyghurs, Tibetans, Christians, and Falun Gong practitioners, among other vulnerable groups.

These findings align with longstanding allegations of ethnic cleansing and cultural erasure in Xinjiang and Tibet.

Particularly alarming, the statement pointed out, were China's practices of separating children from their families through state-controlled boarding schools, torturing detainees, and demolishing sacred and cultural heritage sites. Such acts, the countries stated, are in direct violation of international human rights conventions.

The coalition also drew attention to Hong Kong, warning that the city's rule of law and freedoms have been severely undermined under Beijing's control.

They condemned arrest warrants and bounties issued for overseas activists, describing them as attempts to export China's censorship and intimidation tactics abroad.

These transnational repressions reflect China's growing disregard for global democratic values, as cited by Phayul.

Calling for urgent action, the coalition demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all individuals detained for exercising fundamental rights, and urged UN members to hold China accountable through international legal mechanisms, as reported by Phayul.

