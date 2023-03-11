Global Britain Centre lauds UK's Indo-Pacific tilt and focus on India

The Global Britain Centre (GBC) on Friday (local time) held its first quarterly parliamentary briefing of 2023 and lauded UK's Indo-Pacific tilt and in particular with it's key friends and allies in the world's greatest democracy - India.

Hosted by GBC founding Chairman, Amandeep Singh Bhogal, leading Indian geo-strategist Professor Madhav Das Nalapat gave a keynote address on the view from Delhi on Global Britain, the UK's Indo-Pacific tilt and the Anglosphere.

GBC parliamentary briefing focused on how best to boost Global Britain's engagement within the Indo-Pacific.

Prof Nalapat highlighted bringing together an Anglosphere of the mind - underlining the shared values, shared heritage and history and shared challenges between Global Britain and New India.

The briefing was attended by leading UK Parliamentarians from Rt Hon Jacob Rees-Mogg MP to Sir Graham Brady MP to the chairman of the UK defence select committee, Tobias Ellwood MP to senior British Indian politico, Baroness Sandip Verma.

The briefing also saw a ringing endorsement from Rt Hon Jacob Rees-Mogg MP of New India as a beacon of hope.

UK Member of Parliament Jacob Rees-Mogg said that in future, India could be the UK's most important relationship.

Jacob Rees-Mogg reiterated "India over the next 50 years will be the world's strongest country, because it has free markets, free democracy and the rule of law. The it pillars of long term economic success. And it is overwhelmingly in the interests of the United Kingdom to be associated with that."

Commenting further GBC founding chairman, Aman Bhogal said, "The partnership between Global Britain and New India is one of equals standing shoulder to shoulder united by the living bridge of the British Indian diaspora, powered by the shared values of free democracy and fuelled by free enterprise. We are working hard to strengthen trust and understanding between the world's oldest and greatest democracies by harnessing the immense goodwill for our two nations as a global force for good."

GBC founding chairman, Aman Bhogal further echoed the overarching sentiment of the evening: "The deep understanding amongst senior British Parliamentarians of Prime Minister Modi's efforts to build a New India, and the value the UK places in our Indo-Pacific tilt to help secure a free and open Indo-Pacific region, at this Global Britain Parliamentary briefing has turned out to be a solid antidote to those forces intent on building a toxic narrative to undermine free democracy and the friendly bonhomie that is the hallmark of UK - India relations."

As per the Global Britain Centre's website, the centre has been established to drive the conversation around Global Britain, the promise signalled by the historic vote in June 2016 to take back control and renew the country as a free, independent, and sovereign Global Britain tilting to engage fully with her natural allies around the globe.

GBC brings together a coalition of global Britons, in Westminster and beyond, determined to strengthen the UK's global alliances

Noting that the real challenge today is how to make sense of the shifting geopolitics, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair recently said that India's position is potentially more powerful than ever with the G20 and that it is absurd to think that India is not a permanent member of UN Security Council.

Blair, who was participating in a panel discussion 'Turbulence, Temperament, and Temerity: Leadership in the Age of Uncertainty' during the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, said India's position in shifting geopolitics is absolutely critical because the progress the country has made in the last few years has been remarkable.

He said the West has to share power.

"The trouble with the UN Security Council reform, which of course should happen...it's absurd to think that India is not a permanent member but you could say that about other countries as well," Blair said.

( With inputs from ANI )

