Global challenges necessitate strengthening of global alliances for humanitarian work: Khalid bin Zayed

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 19 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), said that the challenges the world is currently facing necessitate the strengthening of global alliances for humanitarian work.

"We have learned from our founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the true meaning of selfless humanitarian work, embodying the spirit of giving, compassion, and empathy for others," Sheikh Khalid said on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day 2024.

"In alignment with the vision and directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE is fostering humanitarian values and a culture of philanthropy among its citizens and residents. The challenges the world is currently facing necessitate the strengthening of global alliances for humanitarian work. We have learned from our founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the true meaning of selfless humanitarian work, embodying the spirit of giving, compassion, and empathy for others," he added.

Today, Sheikh Khalid continued, "we reaffirm the importance of humanitarian work as a fundamental pillar for building a better future for all of humanity and send a message of global solidarity. In the UAE, humanitarian work has become an integral part of our identity and social culture, built on the strong foundations of humanity laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed since the founding of the Union.

"We take pride in the UAE's leadership in the global humanitarian field, through their significant efforts in providing disaster relief, medical assistance, shelter, food, clean water, education, healthcare, and protection to the most vulnerable groups, including children, women, and the elderly. This commitment reflects the wise leadership's vision of making humanitarianism and generosity a core value in building a brighter future for everyone." (ANI/WAM)

