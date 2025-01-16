Global companies attest to UAE's role in renewable energy sector

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 16 (ANI/WAM): Global companies participating in the World Future Energy Summit have attested that the UAE is playing a leading role in the renewable energy sector worldwide.

Adler, Founder, President, and CEO of Sky Power Global, said that the UAE has become a key launchpad for his company's efforts to provide renewable energy in developing countries, especially in Africa.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during his participation in the World Future Energy Summit, Adler added that this was his tenth participation in the event, reflecting his company's ongoing interest in strengthening its presence in the UAE.

He added that the UAE leadership's long-term vision for sustainability and renewable energy was the primary reason behind the decision to relocate the company's global headquarters from Canada to Dubai. He explained that the UAE, with its advanced infrastructure and innovative technologies, provides an ideal platform for launching renewable energy projects. (ANI/WAM)

