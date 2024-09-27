Global conference in Geneva condemns human rights violations in Balochistan, Sindh, calls for urgent action

Geneva [Switzerland], September 27 : A global conference in Geneva condemned the ongoing human rights crisis in Balochistan and Sindh, expressing concern over widespread enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and alleged cultural genocide by Pakistan.

The conference, which was held on Thursday, highlighted the plight of Baloch and Sindhi socio-political human rights defenders who are enduring relentless persecution. It was revealed that hundreds of Baloch activists have been placed on Pakistan's Fourth Schedule, effectively criminalising their dissent.

Additionally, the conference denounced the collaboration between China and Pakistan in exploiting the region's natural resources, as well as the proposed takeover of Gwadar by Chinese authorities.

While expressing their frustration, Hafeeza, a member of the World Sindhi Congress, stated, "We are here in Geneva from the World Sindhi Congress to attend the Human Rights Council Session 57. Today is the Sindhi nation's issue. The current situation in Sindh is quite dire; we held a seminar here in Geneva and discussed many issues, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and especially religious extremism."

She further remarked, "The most recent incidents have occurred in Sindh, and over the last 70 years, we conclude that what the Pakistani government and army want is to extract our resourceswater, land, minerals, gasbut in return, we receive nothing. We want to escalate these issues and create a network to inform the world that the real face of Pakistan is different. Overall, we are the ones suffering the most."

The conference expressed grave concern over the fencing of Gwadar and the proposed agreement between China and Pakistan that would enable China to take control of Gwadar town and its international airport, effectively establishing a colonial enclave.

Participants highlighted the systematic encroachment and acquisition of land by the Pakistani military in Balochistan and Sindh under the guise of national security.

The conference also condemned the forced conversion of minor girls from minority religious groups in Sindh and criticised various actions by the Pakistani state that amount to cultural genocide against the Baloch and Sindhi peoples.

Mir Hossain Baloch, Culture Secretary of the Baloch Human Rights Council, lamented the actions of the Pakistani government, stating, "We came here together with the World Sindh Congress to raise our voice about what's happening in Balochistan. For the last five decades, Pakistan has brutally committed genocide against the Baloch nation. The Baloch people are the only secular nation in this region. Everyone knows that Pakistan is an artificial country; during partition, when the British decided to leave India, they wanted to create an artificial country, Pakistan, to counter Russia during the Cold War."

He further explained that Balochistan was declared an independent country on 11 August 1947, but was occupied by Pakistan on 27 March 1948. Since that time, the struggle for an independent Balochistan has been ongoing. A call was made to the United Nations, particularly to the United States and Britain, as it was noted that Britain is responsible for dividing and seizing Balochistan into three parts: Iran, Pakistan, and Balochistan itself. Therefore, the international community, especially Britain and the United States, is urged to fulfill their promises as so-called champions of human rights.

The conference has called on the international community and the United Nations to fulfil their legal and moral responsibilities to protect the Baloch and Sindhi peoples from ongoing physical and cultural genocide by Pakistan.

They demand an immediate end to enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of political activists, with accountability for perpetrators, sought in the International Court of Justice.

Additionally, all resource exploitation by China and Pakistan in Balochistan and Sindh should cease. Concerned about the silence surrounding these issues, the conference urges the establishment of a UN fact-finding mission to assess the human rights situation. Lastly, it affirms the Baloch and Sindhi struggle for self-determination under UN Declarations, calling for this right to be recognised without delay.

